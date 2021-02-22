By Nora Onanian, Staff Writer

Weezer explores irony and vulnerability in “All My Favorite Songs.” It’s the first single to be released off of their fourteenth studio album OK Human. Per the band’s announcements, fans were expecting Van Weezer, set to come out in May, to be Weezer’s next album. Instead, Weezer released “All My Favorite Songs” on January 21st, and the rest of OK Human eight days later. Just like its spontaneous release, the album is full of surprises. The title, a play on Radiohead’s 1997 album OK Computer, draws attention to the stark contrast in the albums’ sounds. Compared to Radiohead’s progressive use of electronics, Weezer strips modern techniques in OK Human. While the album incorporates a 38-piece orchestra, it still has the familiar Weezer sound and lyrical style loved by fans.

“All My Favorite Songs” begins with delicate synth and glockenspiel notes. Then, lead singer and songwriter Rivers Cuomo comes in singing “All my favorite songs are slow and sad.” The melody picks up as the lyrics continue to reveal the paradoxes and sad truths of his life, from getting angry at his favorite people to “spacin’ out when somebody talks.” Adding to the emotional depth, an orchestra accompanies the band’s instruments to form a catchy tune. In a surprisingly uplifting tone, Cuomo repeats “I don’t know what’s wrong with me” in the chorus, trailing off at the song’s end.

Listen to the rest of OK Human for more of this pop-influenced and multi-instrumental side of Weezer. And for fans of a more metal sound, be on the lookout for Weezer’s hard rock inspired album Van Weezer, set to be released on May 7th.

