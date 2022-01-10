Tame Impala "No Choice"

By Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

We had “No Choice” but to make Tame Impala’s latest track our pick of the week! The psychedelic-rock band, the project of Australian multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, is set to put out a box set edition of their fourth studio album next month. Released on Valentine’s Day 2020, The Slow Rush was one of Tame Impala’s most successful albums yet, winning five awards at the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Music Awards including album of the year. “No Choice” is one of two previously unreleased songs that are a part of the upcoming deluxe album. With its dreamy soundscape, the track feels like an escape from reality.

THE LYRICS AND MEANING OF “NO CHOICE”

Lyrically, “No Choice” expresses a deep sense of doubt and hopelessness. “Life's a chore. What are wе living for?” Parker asks in the refrain. He concludes that he has no choice but to stay on the same joyless path again and again. This unrelenting cycle is mimicked in the way the instruments and synths that loop in the song.

While taking on a rather down tone, the psychedelic-tinged sound is enough to take your worries away. The interplay between the spunky drums and grooving bass line gives the song its bouncy backing. This powerful exchange is one of many recognizable and well-appreciated qualities of Tame Impala’s music, in addition to Parker’s distinctive, airy, digitally altered vocals.

“No Choice” is reminiscent of albums early on in the band’s discography, but in classic Tame Impala fashion, it nonetheless sounds like a slice of the future. Parker continues to elevate his sound and produce something entirely original and timeless.

WHAT ELSE IS TO COME FOR TAME IMPALA?

The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set is set to arrive in full on February 18. “No Choice” will be joined by another unreleased B-Side, titled “The Boat I Row,” as well as remixes, extended versions, and reworks of songs. Artists that make an appearance on the deluxe album include Lil Yachty, Blood Orange and Four Tet.

Tame Impala is planning to kick off The Slow Rush Tour late next month. Joined by his touring band — Dominic Simper (guitar, synths), Jaw Watson (synths, vocals, guitar), Cam Avery (bass, guitar, vocals), and Julien Barbagallo (drums, vocals) — Steve Parker will grace TD Garden in Boston on March 16. With the psychedelic-rock group’s dancey yet dreamy sound, it’s bound to be an otherworldly experience.

