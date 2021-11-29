Spoon "The Hardest Cut"

By Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

After treading the lines of indie-alternative, electronic and pop on their last few albums, Spoon is ready to rock. With detuned guitars at the forefront, lead single “The Hardest Cut” gives a moody taste of the band's upcoming tenth studio album.

The record, titled Lucifer On The Sofa, has been in the works since 2018, but like so many others, had its release pushed back due to the pandemic. Now, its February 11th release is finally in sight. And if “The Hardest Cut” is any indicator, it is going to lean heavily into Spoon’s rock side.

SPOON RETURNS TO THEIR ROOTS WITH “THE HARDEST CUT”

Since they formed in 1993 out of Austin, Texas, Spoon has undergone quite a few lineup changes and moves. But “The Hardest Cut” sees them peeling back to their roots. The track and ensuing record were the first the band has recorded in Texas in over a decade. And sonically, they go back to the basics too. In a statement talking about the project, frontman Britt Daniel said “it’s the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.”

THE TRACK’S MOODY TONE

“The Hardest Cut” finds its way into Spoon’s discography as a deeper, darker tune. While acoustic favorites like “The Underdog” and “Don’t Let It Get You Down” are warm and comforting, and “Inside Out” and “I Turn My Camera On” have an unnerving, cool quality, this latest track falls somewhere in between.

In an interview, Daniel explained that he wrote "The Hardest Cut" about making the difficult choice to let go of a long-term relationship that had become unhealthy. Lyrics like “world wars in your mind” and “we live on a knife” paint the tension of the situation. And the instrumental buildup alongside the chorus makes the weight of deciding palpable.

THE SUSPENSEFUL MUSIC VIDEO

The music video released with the song provides a fitting visual. It pans between the band putting on a rocking performance to suspenseful clips of a hostage situation. Escalating at just the right moment sonically — the track’s riveting guitar solo —, a surprising slashing scene makes “The Hardest Cut” more literal than figurative. And just like the song, its cliffhanger ending leaves you in high anticipation for what is to come.

