Graphics by Ainsley Basic

By Meghan Hockridge, Program Coordinator

Two years after his debut album, Sam Fender is back with the title track off of his sophomore record Seventeen Going Under. On his previous record, Fender focused on world issues with a fresh and compelling perspective. It was a surprise for me to hear his new song and how introspective it is. As the first release of his new record, this might be an indication of a different direction for the young artist.

DIVING INTO THE LYRICS AND SOUND OF “SEVENTEEN GOING UNDER”

Starting off with just Fender’s voice and some guitars, Fender immediately jumps into the personal nature of the song with “I remember the sickness was forever.” Slowly over the long verse, the instrumentation builds and builds until finally the drums crash in. They settle into a groove before adding even more instruments are added in. We don’t really get a very clear chorus because this song unfolds more like a story. There’s a small break with horns before the song settles down, feeling like Sam Fender is talking directly to you. He shouts out “God the kid looks so sad” leading into the second break with horns before finally getting the titular line. “I’m seventeen going under, I’m seventeen going under” Fender shouts into the song, echoing around every instrument.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR SAM FENDER?

Sam Fender is currently preparing for the release of his new record Seventeen Going Under. Next Fender will be heading out on his UK tour, hopefully announcing a US tour soon.