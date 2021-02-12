By Megan Doherty, Staff Writer

Neo-blues singer Rag’n’Bone Man rang in his January 29th birthday by releasing the first single off his upcoming record. It’s a bouncy, heartfelt rocker called “All You Ever Wanted.” Unlike his past, moodier music, this tune ushers in a new era and sound with ringing electric guitar feedback and upbeat drums.

The sonic arrangement in pre-chorus reminds me of Sam Fender’s style, with its bright-sounding guitar strumming a staggered pattern. Rag’n’Bone Man unleashes his signature vocal style. Filled with deep, raspy tones in the chorus, ramping up the tune’s energy and emotion. Then, he hits us with a wailing distorted guitar climbing up the fretboard for a brief solo that erupts into a final chorus.

Despite the cheery instrumentation, the lyrics tell the story of Rag’n’Bone Man returning to his hometown. However, he’s discovered it’s changed. There are “No painted trains on the underground / No kids with spray cans jumping over fences.” While looking back on his life he wonders if he’s kept his dreams alive, recognizing everything in his life he should feel grateful for. All this begs the final question: “Is it all you ever wanted?”

Rag’n’Bone Man’s next album, Life By Misadventure, comes out on April 23rd. In the meantime, keep jamming out to this exhilarating and soulful tune.

