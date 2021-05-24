Pick of the Week: Modest Mouse “We Are Between”

By Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

Six years since their last album, Modest Mouse is back with the release of “We Are Between.” The group has come a long way since they formed out of Washington in 1992. They have cycled through members and experimented with different styles. But even while “We Are Between” sees Modest Mouse settling into a more modern sound, they still hold true to the qualities of their early discography.

DIVING INTO THE SONG’S LYRICS AND SOUND

A catchy riff starts out “We Are Between” before vocalist Isaac Brock comes in singing, “hello, hello, hello.” The opening lyrics are fitting after the group’s extended hiatus. Modest Mouse goes on to capture the feeling of trying to find a place in the world. Brock sings, “we are, somewhere between dust and the stars.” Despite this uncertainty expressed in the lyrics, the song has a laid-back and confident tone. Sonically, the band experiments with more of a pop-infused sound than many of their past works. Yet it is recognizably Modest Mouse. Brock’s vocal tone, the bass line, and other instrumentation are reminiscent of early albums.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Ready for more of Modest Mouse’s new sound? Luckily the wait isn’t too long. The band will release their seventh studio album The Golden Casket on June 25th. They have also announced performances at several upcoming music festivals including Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits Music Festival. It may have taken six years for Modest Mouse to release new music, but the wait was certainly worth it. It will be exciting to see what the rest of the album has in store.

