By Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl put out the unexpected pandemic anthem “Eazy Sleazy” last month. The two rock icons make for a powerful collaboration. Grohl leads the majorly successful band Foo Fighters and was formerly the drummer of Nirvana. Mick Jagger is known both for his personality and his musical talent as a founding member of the English rock band The Rolling Stones. You can truly see how each of their talents come together in “Eazy Sleazy.” Grohl takes drums, bass, and guitar. His characteristically heavy-handed drumming and strumming give the song its fun, fast-paced sound. Mick Jagger takes the rhythm guitar and vocals, and boy are the lyrics interesting.

TAKING A CLOSER LOOK AT THE LYRICS

Mick Jagger wrote the lyrics in a style that seems like a single stream-of-consciousness. He lists out an assortment of lockdown activities, from taking a Zumba class to teaching himself to cook. I’m curious how many were truly part of his time at home, but nonetheless, the song accurately sums up the craziness of this past year. Mick Jagger goes on to playfully reference some of the conspiracy theories that have been circulating around. “Shooting the vaccine, Bill Gates is in my bloodstream,” he sings in a screamy voice against Grohl’s spunky instrumentation. The song ultimately serves as an optimistic interpretation of a post-pandemic future. “We’re all headed back to paradise,” he sings in the final chorus before ending with “it’ll be a memory you’re trying to remember to forget.”

WHAT’S NEXT?

Listening to the end product and watching the music video, it is clear that Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl had fun working together to make “Eazy Sleazy.” Hopefully, more collaborations between the two are in the future. For now, both artists are keeping busy. Dave Grohl put out the Foo Fighters’ tenth album Medicine At Midnight back in February, recently directed a documentary, and is set to release a book in October. Mick Jagger has plans to go on tour with the Rolling Stones later this year.

