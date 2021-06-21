Lorde "Solar Power"

By Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

One of the most highly-anticipated releases of the summer is finally here! Lorde dropped “Solar Power" on June 10th. It’s the lead single off of an upcoming album of the same name and Lorde’s first new song since her sophomore album Melodrama came out in 2017. The summery track sees Lorde in a new light, sonically and lyrically. While her past work tended to be beautifully heavy and introspective, the latest release radiates simple bliss.

DIVING INTO THE SONG’S LYRICS AND SOUND

With bright acoustic guitar and drums, Lorde sings about the spirit that takes over her when summer rolls around. “Forget all of the tears that you’ve cried, it’s over, it’s a new state of mind,” she sings. The lyrics go on to paint images of friends gathering and dancing on the beach and sun-colored cheeks. “Solar Power” oozes an infectious amount of confidence and bliss. It’s the perfect song to lift your spirits and get into a summery disposition.

LOCAL TIES

In a podcast appearance, Lorde explained that she wrote “Solar Power” locally while vacationing in Martha’s Vineyard. The trip in reference was in the summer of 2019, evidence that the album has been a few years in the making.

The song also features background vocals from Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo, the latter of which grew up in Carlisle, Massachusetts.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Lorde has confirmed that the rest of Solar Power will come out sometime this summer, though the exact date has yet to be announced. The album promises to be a continuation of the lead single’s radiant and celebratory tone. In a letter she penned to fans announcing her third studio album, Lorde calls it “a celebration of the natural world,” explaining how she turns to the outdoors when life gets complicated.

In that same letter, Lorde hints to “look to the natural calendar for clues” about what may be to come. “Solar Power” came out, seemingly out of nowhere, on the same day as the only solar eclipse of the year. Lorde is showing that she is as attentive to details as ever, and I can’t wait to see what other surprises are in store.

