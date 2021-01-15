By Zack Greenstein, Web Services Coordinator

After an extended hiatus, Kings of Leon are returning to the spotlight! The band just released “The Bandit” as the lead single off their upcoming eighth studio album, When You See Yourself. Due March 5th, this will be their first album in nearly five years since 2016’s WALLS. The Followill family has been a mainstay of modern rock ever since their 2008 album Only by the Night spawned the hits “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody,” so we’re super excited to see what their newest offering will bring.

“The Bandit” is more than enough to hold fans over until When You See Yourself. Lead singer Caleb Followill’s pleading, emotional delivery meshes well with the dark guitar chords and steady drums. The lyrics create an air of desperation, as the narrator sings about a group of people who “must catch the bandit.” It’s not clear who the bandit is or why they must catch them, but the weight of this task is heavy. The band’s massive sound helps to magnify the anxieties baked into the song’s layers, anxieties that feel very in-step with the times.

(Fun fact: When You See Yourself continues the band's tradition of album names with five syllables!)

Every Friday, our music staff brings you a new Pick of The Week, detailing some of our favorite songs we’re playing right now. Check out our previous Picks of the Week here!