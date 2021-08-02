Graphics by Ainsley Basic

By Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

Holly Humberstone is on the verge of massive success. Last year, millions were drawn to the autobiographical and highly emotive lyrics of her debut EP Falling Asleep At The Wheel. Now, she’s gearing up to release her sophomore EP.

“The Walls Are Way Too Thin” is the latest single to come off of Humberstone’s upcoming project. From the way it highlights her impressive vocal range to its undeniably catchy chorus, the track is one of her strongest works yet.

DIVING INTO THE MEANING AND SOUND OF “THE WALLS ARE WAY TOO THIN”

Humberstone wrote “The Walls Are Way Too Thin” after moving to a new apartment in London and realizing it wasn’t a good fit. In an interview with Insider, she explains that it was a big adjustment going from the environment of her childhood home – which happened to inspire the EP’s lead single “Haunted House” – to an apartment shared with “friends of friends.” The song’s anecdotal lyrics paint a picture of the feelings Humberstone experienced – from loneliness to a lack of privacy. “I’m bored, I’m ignored, I’m being out of my mind” she sings in the chorus, emotion running through her voice.

In contrast to the melancholy of the lyrics, a warm and playful atmosphere is built up sonically. The track pairs bouncy electronics and acoustic guitar. Humberstone’s vocals shine as she jumps octaves and ranges in intensity from soft and whispery to a cutting ferocity. Ultimately, “The Walls Are Way Too Thin” stands out as one of her most lively songs yet.

WHAT’S NEXT?

“The Walls Are Way Too Thin” is the second single to come off of Humberstone’s sophomore EP Emotional Grim Reaper. One of the songs yet to be released and highly-anticipated is a collaboration with The 1975’s Matthew Healy titled “Please Don’t Leave Just Yet.” The full EP is expected to drop on November 6th.

Humberstone has begun to play small gigs and recently announced tour dates for this summer and next summer across Europe. No U.S. dates yet, but hopefully the tour expands as her career continuously grows.

Every Monday, our music staff brings you a new Pick of The Week, detailing some of our favorite songs. Check out our previous Picks of the Week here, and make sure to tune in to WERS 88.9FM