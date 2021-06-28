By Meghan Hockridge, Staff Writer

Wanting to celebrate the reopening of the world, and specifically the rescheduling of their Hella Mega Tour, Green Day surprised fans with a new song, “Pollyanna.” The band has released one other song recently in February called “Here Comes The Shock” preceding their 2020 album Father Of All…

While announcing the song on Twitter, the band wrote, “Better days are looking up the road, and to celebrate we just dropped a brand new song.” They are excited for what's to come, and the new song perfectly matches this eager feeling.

DIVING INTO THE LYRICS AND SOUND OF “POLLYANNA”

The song starts off like many other Green Day songs before it, with heavy drums and a thumping rhythm guitar. But then immediately, the melody comes in, setting off the happy uplifting tone of the song. Just about any extracted line from the track would give you a good idea of its general theme. A good example is the second and third lines of the song, “I think it's time to pull up the shades, it's wonderful to be alive.” The band captures their own excitement at being able to start living like they used to.

SURPRISE RELEASE

When asked about releasing their next album, the band said “we have a lot of different options. It’s a matter of whenever the right moment happens. That’s the beauty of the way you can put music out these days. You don’t have to wait for any gatekeeper to tell you that the timing is right.”

The band dropped “Pollyanna” as a total surprise, and only to celebrate their upcoming tour. This newfound freedom around the band's releases might make it harder to predict when a new album is coming, but at least we're still getting some new songs along the way.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The next step for the band is heading out on the Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. The European leg of the tour has been pushed back to next summer due to coronavirus precautions, while the US tour starts July 24th in Dallas, TX. The tour will be coming to Fenway August 5th to play a sold-out show. The tour dates are still tentative, but with Green Days’ optimism, I’d say they're more excited than worried right now.

