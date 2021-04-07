By Megan Doherty, Staff Writer

If you haven’t listened to Glass Animals’ latest earworm, “Heat Waves,” you need to immediately. It’s the fourth single from the UK psychedelic-pop band’s last album, Dreamland. With its thumping bass and summer feeling, this track’s production stands out the most. It begins with a hypnotically hazy sample and a pitched down vocal line from the chorus, teasing us for what’s to come. A deep drum hits, and the song explodes into its true mesmerizing hook. It’s the band’s biggest single to date and was even featured on the music podcast Song Exploder.

Despite sounding fun and sunny, “Heat Waves” actually tells the story of lead singer Dave Bayley’s failed relationship. After initially putting out the tune, Bayley tweeted that, “it’s about realising you can’t make everyone happy. And realising it’s ok to be defeated by something. We are often expected to ‘be strong’ and to swallow our sadness. failing to do that is seen as weakness. So we try to cover up our feelings and hide inside of TV shows or video games or drink or drugs. But being vulnerable should be a positive thing.”

In only one hour, Bayley wrote the infectiously catchy tune while at a late night studio session a few years ago. He started with the song’s eight guitar chords then the singing quickly came together after.

Glass Animals also released an expansion pack of “Heat Waves,” which features remixes by Oliver Helden, Riton, and Sonny Fodera. On top of that, the London-based group put out more versions of the massive tune stylized by Diplo, Shakur Ahmad, and iann dior.

