Gang of Youths "The Angel of 8th Ave."

The second track of the EP sees Gang of Youths take on “Asleep in the Back,” a 2002 song from U.K. rock band The Elbows. The slow and sweet cover is followed by “Unison.”

“‘Unison’ is a deeply important track for us that really signals where the music is headed on the new record,” lead singer David Le’aupepe said about the final song on Total Serene. Le’aupepe developed the basis of the song while in Samoa, his ancestral homeland. It features samples of David Fanshawe’s library of recordings of Indigenous Pasifika music from the late 1970s. The samples add layers of energy and emotion to “Union”’s powerful ending.

On the day of the EP’s unexpected release, Gang of Youths posted a handwritten note to their Instagram, apologizing to fans for the long wait. They also tease that their highly-anticipated third studio album may be finally on the way, writing “more to come though, so don’t worry.”



