By Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

In classic Dropkick Murphys fashion, “Queen of Suffolk County” is full of attitude and fun. The song comes off of the iconic Boston band’s latest album Turn Up That Dial, released April 30th. Audio of a news clip opens the track. A voice reports that a woman was arrested by Boston Police in connection with a stabbing outside of a bar. The Dropkick Murphys proceed to imaginatively bring her story to life with energetic singing and folk instrumentation. Lyrics like “she had style, she had grace, she had a knife and she had mace,” help characterize “The Queen of Suffolk County” as someone not to be messed with. An exciting atmosphere builds as multiple voices join in for the final chorus. After a final burst of upbeat instrumentation, the sounds slow down, leading to the song’s end.

EXPLORING THE DROPKICK MURPHYS’ SIGNIFICANCE IN BOSTON

The Dropkick Murphys formed in 1996 out of Quincy, Massachusetts. Their first big break was touring with The Mighty Mighty Bosstones in 1997 and they were signed by Hellcat records that same year. Over time, they became known for their energetic performances. Songs like “Shipping Up To Boston” were praised for capturing both Celtic pride and the essence of Boston. Whether a Dropkick Murphys song is playing at a Red Sox game or the band is doing their annual St. Patrick’s Day performance, there is no denying the infectious effect the band has in lifting Bostonian’s spirits.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Dropkick Murphys recently announced shows starting in January 2022 in Ireland, The U.K., and across Europe as part of their Turn Up That Dial Tour. While nothing local is in the books, it won’t be too surprising if they pop up with some performances in the city where their career first blossomed.

Every Monday, our music staff brings you a new Pick of The Week, detailing some of our favorite songs. Check out our previous Picks of the Week here, and make sure to tune in to WERS 88.9FM!