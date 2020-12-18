Pick of the Week: Dawes “Who Do You Think You’re Talking To”

Discover WERS, Pick of the Week :: 12.18.2020
Pick of the Week: Dawes

Graphics by Kevin Shin

 

By Zach Greenstein, Staff Writer

Pick of the Week: Dawes “Who Do You Think You're Talking To”

Dawes is back with an explosive single from their new album Good Luck With Whatever! "Who Do You Think You're Talking To" is about dealing with past trauma in new relationships. Taylor Goldsmith sings in his smooth baritone voice, patiently working with his partner through her insecurities (Goldsmith may very well be taking inspiration from his relationship with wife Mandy Moore, who he started dating after her high-profile split with Ryan Adams). The guitars and piano roar to life on the chorus, carrying the song to epic highs. The drums and bass help lock in the groove and keep the tune moving forward. It's a must-listen folk rock track that can warm your heart this winter season.

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Pick of the Week: Bruce Springsteen “Letter to You”
Pick of the Week: Lake Street Dive “Making Do”
Pick of the Week: Fleet Foxes “Can I Believe You”
All A Capella LIVE
Playlist

Playlist

in studio performances

Live Mix Recap: Charly Bliss
2019 Live Mix Recap!
DISPATCH in the Studio
LIVE In-Studio: LOLO
Live Mix Recap: Yeasayer
Steve Earle Live in the Studio

CONNECT WITH WERS