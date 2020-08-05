Meet These Adoptable Pets from Northeast Animal Shelter!

WERS is celebrating the Dog Days of Summer in partnership with Northeast Animal Shelter and other local shelters and rescue organizations, and we hope you will join us!

To learn about how you can get your paws on the brand new, limited edition WERS bandana – a perfect accessory for both humans and furry friends – click here!

Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) is a non-profit shelter located in Salem, MA. If you're looking to adopt your new best friend, check out these amazing animals that are part of the NEAS family and are looking to find there forever home: