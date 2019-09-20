Meet Our New Student Hosts!

James Ammirato

Wednesday nights, 6-10 pm

I was born in Brighton Mass, but I grew up in Newton MA. I’m a Junior Writing, Literature and Publishing major here at Emerson.

How long have you worked here? What’s the best part of being on air?

This will be my third year! My favorite part of being on-air is probably just listening to music. The whole job is just sitting here listening to music, which is my favorite thing to do anyway. Having people hear you talk, that’s more than ten people, is pretty cool. It’s nice to think that this could be a career if I really wanted it to be. I’ve had people hear me say that I’m on WERS, and they’ll say, “what’s your name,” and when I tell them they’re like, “oh, I’ve heard you!” That’s always cool. Even though you don’t really get seen, people can still recognize you and appreciate what you do.

Favorite songs we play on air?

Definitely “Hounds of Love” by Kate Bush. Pretty much any Radiohead song, we play a decent amount of them. “There, There,” is a good one. Other than that, “Song 2” by Blur, “Cherub Rock” by The Smashing Pumpkins, and “Wicked Game” Chris Isaac. That’s just a few.

What made you fall in love with music?

It’s not something that I can really put into words. When I first started getting into my own music that I was discovering for myself, that’s when I was like 11 or 12. I just loved being able to be nerdy about something that could also be cool, and have such a cultural phenomenon behind it. I’m also attracted to the idea that there’s an infinite amount of it. You can never run out of enough music to listen to. It’s really refreshing when you’re obsessed with finding new stuff, because there’s always going to be new stuff you find, whether it’s current or from like 50 years ago. It really never gets old, especially for me, who listens to every genre. I get bored with one artist really quickly. It’s nice to be able to switch gears and listen to hip hop, electronic, shoe gaze, metal, punk—all of it.