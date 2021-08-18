Playlist: New Discoveries 8/17

AIMEE MANN - “SUICIDE IS MURDER”

Aimee Mann sings from the heart on her latest song, “Suicide is Murder.” In a statement, Mann explains that she wrote it with the people who she personally lost from suicide in mind. The piano-driven single is the first to come off of her upcoming tenth solo album, Queens of the Summer Hotel. “Suicide is Murder” and many of the songs on the record Mann developed around the same time that she scored the musical adaptation of the 1993 memoir Girl, Interrupted by Susanna Kaysen. This influence is heard both in the theatrical sound of the track and the subject matter. Aimee Mann once again shows that she is not afraid to explore dark topics, a quality of her music that many listeners find solace in. The rest of the album is set to come out on November 5th through SuperEgo, the label she co-founded.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator



LEON BRIDGES - “STEAM”

"Steam," the third song in Leon Bridges' recently released third album, is incredibly chill, engaging, and saturated with grooviness. His lyrics are captivating and bring listeners to an auditory paradise. It’s the type of song that you can’t help but dance around to due to its summery soulfulness. Recently, state legislature announced Leon Bridges as the Texas State Musician because of his incredible ability to craft music and for his Southern roots. Don’t hesitate to press play on his new works - you won’t regret it!

- Erin Norton, Staff Writer



TORRES - “DON’T GO PUTTIN WISHES IN MY HEAD”

After being dropped from a major label three years ago, Torres still stands strong. "Don't Go Puttin Wishes In My Head" proves her ability to make timeless music. With a voice you can't put a pin in, you can sense the edges of a rock star in her versatile vocals. But ultimately, it's the emotion that shines through. Not to mention, the pop lushness that sets the backdrop of this song, this is an artist who knows how to seamlessly weave the best of pop and rock together to make an amazing song. "Don't Go Puttin Wishes In My Head" is just the beginning for Torres.

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator



