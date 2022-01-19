THE REGRETTES - “MONDAY”

For the first time since 2019, The Regrettes have launched a new single — or two for that matter. “Monday” features Lydia Night on vocals with help from the ‘makes you want to dance’ type music by her band featuring Genessa Gariano, Drew Thomsen, and Brooke Dickson. Monday is a song you will not want to miss as it talks about the idea of feeling overwhelmed with life but reminding yourself you are still alive. The Regrettes are back and better than ever!

- Kelsey Sidman, Staff Writer

CHERRY GLAZERR - “SOFT DRINK”

Continuing the use of dreamy synths in their songs, Cherry Glazerr released another single, “Soft Drink,” their second from 2021. The lyrics illustrate the difficulties of opening up to others, while battling with the need for validation. The use of the electric guitar and accompanying sounds add such an ethereal and immersive quality to it — perfect for headphone users. We’re excited to see more dreamy songs from Cherry Glazerr in 2022!

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

COLE GALLAGHER AND DAVID HIDALGO - “CHATTING THROUGH STEAL”

At just 19-years-old, Pasadena, California-based artist Cole Gallagher is making a name for himself. “Chatting Through Steal” is Gallagher’s first piece of new material to come out since his debut single last year. Featured on the track is David Hidalgo of the band Los Lobos, a singer and multi-instrumentalist who also has Los Angeles roots.

With distinctive, yet similarly deep and soulful vocals, the two sing about moving on past places where there’s no more potential to grow. “If I want to leave, then I just go … pack a dream or two,” the lyrics go. Listening through the maturity in his voice and songwriting, it is hard to believe Cole Gallagher is as young as he is. But that just makes it all the more exciting to see what comes next for the country-rocker.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

MILKY CHANCE - “TAINTED LOVE”

Milky Chance make you forget "Tainted Love" isn't their original song with their cover. They add a polished, modern feel to the track which originally came from Gloria Jones and then rose to popularity from the band Soft Cell, and they make it feel brand new. With this new spin, the beloved "Tainted Love" can reach a new generation that can enjoy it in a new way. If the quality of this cover indicates anything, it shows that Milky Chance should be making more covers.

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

