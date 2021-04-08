New Discoveries: The Lone Bellow, Valerie June, and More

THE LONE BELLOW - “DRIED UP RIVER”

A cheerful guitar melody and choral group begin the lovely “Dried Up River.” It’s the second song to The Lone Bellow’s newest double track release, Half Moon Light Second Phase. A drum beat and a piano riff then introduce the lyrics about being grateful for everything that we’re given. Frontman Zach Williams sings, “what if life is all about giving back the love you found?” Lyrics like this really hit home in the explosively emotional chorus. The gospel choir-esque vocal arrangement adds to the power and drive of this folk-tinged cry for peace.

- Christina Casper, Staff Writer

VALERIE JUNE FT. CARLA THOMAS - “CALL ME A FOOL”

Memphis artist Valerie June delivers a soulful performance accompanied by the Queen of Memphis Soul, Carla Thomas. “Call Me A Fool” opens with June singing its title with her signature unique voice. Her lyrics are emphasized by a swaying backbeat, sure to make you wave your lighter in the air. Opening into a lush mix of horns and strings, the song feels like an old soul standard. It’s certainly fitting for the legendary Carla Thomas, who sings in unison with June. By the final chorus, she breaks out with her own soaring melody. “Call Me A Fool” is the latest single from June’s new album The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers.

- Meghan Hockridge, Staff Writer

INHALER - “CHEER UP BABY”

A month ago, Dublin band Inhaler released “Cheer Up Baby.” The song is the first from their debut album It Won’t Always Be Like This, out July 16th. With it’s bright, catchy guitar and frontman Eli Hewson’s warm vocals, this bop is perfect for a summer music festival. In an interview with NME, the quartet said the anthemic guitar-driven tune captures the essence of their sound. The group of 20 and 21-year-olds also revealed that they recorded the energetic, feel-good track as teenagers. Hewson added, “it’s a love letter to our fans who are feeling isolated.” If the last name Hewson reminds you of another famous artist, Eli Hewson’s dad is Paul Hewson. You might know him better as Bono from U2.

- Megan Doherty, Staff Writer

