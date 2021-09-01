Graphics by Ainsley Basic

FUTURE ISLANDS – “PEACH”

Starting off with their signature bassy-synth landscape, Future Islands slowly guides the listener into their new song “Peach.” The track’s consistency pulls you through Samuel T Herring’s musings on life itself, yet feels laid back and effortless. “Peach” sees the band a bit more mellow and meditative, really letting you sink into the synths and rhythm. The song really takes force in its chorus, taking an optimistic turn, proclaiming “but I’m not giving up, not today.” After pondering the ups and downs, Future Islands find themselves ready to take on whatever life throws at them.

– Meghan Hockridge , Program Coordinator

ADIA VICTORIA “MAGNOLIA BLUES”

Adia Victoria gets in touch with her southern identity on “Magnolia Blues.” The beautiful, subtly sprawling song seems to paint a landscape of her home of South Carolina. It has this magnificent edge of heartbeat-like drums that grows on you as she builds and builds upon the simple structure of the song; it’s glorious anticipation. You can even sense in her voice this idea of coming home. From the comforting rhythm of a place to the changing buildings seen to the familiarity of the streets. This is a song that I’m sure will draw curiosity to Adia Victoria and build excitement for her upcoming album. Southern Gothic will come out on September 17.

– Tatum Jenkins , Music Coordinator

SYD – “FAST CAR”

“Fast Car,” the latest from Grammy-nominated artist Syd, appeals to the ears and heart. Through the catchy lyrics, she sings about living in the moment while she and her girlfriend drive alone. Their intense feelings for each other can’t be interrupted. She sings, “We gon’ piss some people off, but right now that’s where we belong.” Syd first gained major recognition as a member of the groups Odd Future and The Internet. The hip-hop, R&B, and alternative sounds these bands are known for fusing come through when listening to “Fast Car.” Catchy, steamy and cool, it’s a must-listen.

– Nora Onanian , Web Services Coordinator

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHTSWEATS – “SURVIVOR”

This song may share its title with a Destiny’s Child power-anthem, but it’s anything but like it. Through the lyrics, Rateliff pushes away the idea of him being an invincible “great survivor,” instead expressing his vulnerability. “I’m afraid that the weight of the world is catching up to you,” Rateliff sings with his signature powerful, soulful vocals. He finishes, “I’m afraid to admit that it’s catching up to me too.” Sonically, the song puts together elements of garage rock, soul, and jazz. The instruments perfectly accentuate the song’s message, ebbing in intensity at different moments. Along with “Survivor” came the announcement of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats third album, The Future. Be on the lookout for more from the band soon and the full album, out on November 5th!

– Nora Onanian , Web Services Coordinator

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can’t miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9