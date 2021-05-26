ANJIMILE AND JAY SOM - “IN YOUR EYES”

Haunting violin and ethereal vocals help create an immensely unique atmosphere in Anjimile’s new track, “In Your Eyes.” The introductory song on their high-concept EP Reunion masterfully integrates their famously slow and soulful voice with a delightful west coast indie vibe provided by featured artist Jay Som. This contrasts with Anjimile’s east coast origins, having grown up locally in Boston. The collaborative efforts of the musical duo help further the fragile feel of “In Your Eyes.” Through the lyrics, they highlight the message of not fully understanding yourself or your partner while in a relationship. “In Your Eyes” is not to be missed and serves as a perfect addition to your next summer playlist.

- Mason Standish, Staff Writer

SHARON VAN ETTEN AND ANGEL OLSEN - "LIKE I USED TO"

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen prove that excellent remote collaboration is possible with their new song, "Like I Used To." The two powerhouses combine their perfectly distinct, twangy voices to croon over lyrics of heartbreak. Their voices manage to blend and remain unique all at once. It's a genreless tune – sampling with twinkling beats that weave amongst the guitar chords that back their voices with even more strength and emotion. They naturally flourish in their best light on this song. It almost feels as though they were fated to collaborate. I'm absolutely in love with this song, and I hope everyone finds the same beauty in it as I do!

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

SLEATER-KINNEY - "WORRY WITH YOU"

Sleater-Kinney announced their next album, Path of Wellness, with the bouncy quarantine anthem “Worry With You.” The song opens with jangling guitars, overlapped with steady drums in a very on-brand fashion. Produced by St. Vincent, the song has a clunkiness that matches both artist’s styles. They sing in unison, “If I’m gonna worry, I’m gonna worry with you.” The band brings a wholesome angle to uncertain times. Path of Wellness will be out on June 11th.

- Meghan Hockridge, Staff Writer

HEALTH AND NINE INCH NAILS - "ISN’T EVERYONE"

A muffled beat with a sci-fi tone introduces HEALTH and Nine Inch Nails’ newest single “ISN’T EVERYONE.” Continuing to the verse with a heavy guitar riff, an ethereal choral group joins in to echo the words. Lyrics such as “Just stop pretending you feel the same, nothing matters, we’re all to blame” illustrate the strong emotions of this track. The dirty audio of the vocals especially assists in demonstrating this passion alongside the bitter verses. The song concludes with the sci-fi tone from the beginning mixing with the heavy guitar. The final chorus ends repeating, “are you alone? Isn’t everyone.”

- Christina Casper, Staff Writer

