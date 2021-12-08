SAM FENDER - “SPIT OF YOU”

Opening with a steady drum beat that feels like walking and a repeating guitar riff, Sam Fender comes in easy and even keeled on “Spit of You.” The track feels like an honest conversation coaxed out while taking a stroll. Fender is talking to his own father and you can feel the directness of his lyrics. He stays very calm through the whole song, only really raising his voice in the chorus. “I can talk to anyone, I can’t talk to you,” he sings, before bringing himself back. We know Fender can bring his voice up to fill a stadium, but he keeps this song more intimate and conversational. “Spit Of You” is off of Sam Fenders’ new record “Seventeen Going Under.”

- Meghan Hockridge, Program Coordinator

THE LIGHTHOUSE AND THE WHALER - “WAY BACK”

In October, The Lighthouse and the Whaler released their new album Talk which features the catchy track “Way Back.” The song is intriguing from the start, featuring an interesting, deep sound. It offers the perfect balance between the raspy vocals of lead vocalist Michael LoPresti and the smooth, upbeat tune.

- Kelsey Sidman, Staff Writer

PARCELS - “SOMETHINGGREATER”

Parcels take a page out of Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" for their new song "Somethinggreater." It's got an interesting groovy undertone that makes it more than just an indie pop song. The band seems to have a very clear idea of their sound, and their confidence in their abilities shines through. If I heard this song at a restaurant or a store, it would be a song that catches my attention, but also would blend into the experience.

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

