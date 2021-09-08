Playlist: New Discoveries 9/7

JACK RABBIT - “SALEM”

A serene guitar melody and calming vocals introduce Jack Rabbit’s newest single, “Salem.” Former Emerson students, they began their music career in 2019 with their single “December.” Since then, they have grown their sound, including more electric elements into their music. Throughout the song, listeners can hear their beautiful harmonies and feel the emotional power of their words with lyrics such as, “Every good thing reminds me of you.” Their message becomes much more moving with the transition from light guitar to a heavier rock sound. Concluding with just their isolated, chilling vocals, the duo really makes the listener feel what they are feeling.

- Christina Casper, Staff Writer

MY MORNING JACKET - “REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING”

Equal parts haunting and nostalgic, “Regularly Scheduled Programming” evokes something uniquely otherworldly in its listeners. Whether that be a product of lead singer Jim James’ stoic, rock-pop-inspired vocals, or the hints of psychedelic guitar mania sprinkled throughout the track, a variety of factors all help elevate its transcendental vibe. The at-times understated sound masks the much darker message My Morning Jacket has infused into the song. Themes of media and technology infiltrating our lives are both prevalent and relevant to the world we find ourselves drifting into today.

- Mason Standish, Staff Writer

CAROLINE POLACHEK - “BUNNY IS A RIDER”

Starting off with her infectious drum machine sound, Caroline Polachek pulls us into her world with “Bunny Is A Rider”. Throughout the song, Polachek bounces the listener around through the different instruments. The whole song hinges on her spotless voice that details how hard it is to get a hold of the titular ‘Bunny.’ The song feels like a world only Caroline Polachek knows about. And we, the listeners, are only lucky enough to be able to get a window into it.

- Meghan Hockridge, Program Coordinator

KASEY MUSGRAVES - “JUSTIFIED”

Kacey Musgraves takes control of the narrative of her divorce on her new song, "justified." She once again finds ways to blend country and pop seamlessly, and it's what makes her such an important artist in the country genre. My favorite part of this song isn't the music, it's the lyrics and the storytelling. It's catchy and clever – a hard combination to find at times – and she tells a brilliant story of a love falling apart. This song especially makes me excited for her newest project, star crossed, and the film she's made to accompany it. Musgraves proves her talent and ability to craft an elaborate musical and visual story with "justified."

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

