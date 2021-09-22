Playlist: New Discoveries 9/21

TALL HEIGHTS - “HEAR IT AGAIN”

If someone had to ask me what the music scene is like here in Boston, I would play "Hear It Again" by Tall Heights. A beautiful and rhythmic song about being lost and the nostalgia of lost love through the story of a long road trip. Their vocals seem made for the lush beats and gentle sound. They blend together into this super organic sound that truly feels straight from the heart. It almost reflects the feelings of autumn, a stunning natural beauty underlying the sadness of another year passing and another one beginning. And if you really like this song, they're doing a creative tour where they play in people's backyards. You'll be able to hear this song in an even more intimate setting.

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

MUNA - “CHIFFON”

Muna’s new unbelievably fun single, “Silk Chiffon,” feels like a never-ending, whimsically sapphic summer! This extremely sweet indie-pop track has already received acclaim from Rolling Stone, NPR, and millions of listeners. It features a whole verse as well as backup vocals from Phoebe Bridgers and is also the first song released on Bridgers’ new label, Saddest Factory Records. Be sure to check out the beautifully curated music video which was directly inspired by the cult classic film But I’m a Cheerleader.

- Erin Norton, Staff Writer

HELADO NEGRO “OUTSIDE THE OUTSIDE”

Helado Negro, the project of electronic artist Roberto Carlos Lange, finds a perfect medium between comfortable and provocative with his latest single “Outside the Outside.” Pairing slow and steady yet groovy electronics with whispery vocals, the song is danceable and calming all at once. Lange explained in the song’s press release that when his family came to the U.S. from Ecuador, they came “as outsiders looking for and finding community.” They found that community through hosting late-night parties at their house in Miami, Florida, and Lange says eventually he found his own community of outsiders too. For the music video, Lange stitched together 80s footage from some of the parties. It’s the perfect complement to the nostalgic and dancey song. Stay tuned for more - Helado Negro’s seventh studio album Far In is set to come out on October 22nd.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

