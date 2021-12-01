HOLLY HUMBERSTONE - “SCARLETT”

Holly Humberstone writes about her best friend's heartbreak on "Scarlett." It only took one listen for me to fall in love with this song. It's only been one week since I've discovered it and I know all the lyrics. Humberstone makes a catchy song without compromising her musicality or songwriting abilities. Her alt-rock sensibilities collide with pop to craft this perfect ode to friendship and heartache. This is the perfect tune to sing with your best friend and celebrate how friendship can carry us through the most difficult moments of our lives.

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

LO MOON - “DREAM NEVER DIES”

Los Angeles-based group Lo Moon makes a strong return with “Dream Never Dies,” their first song to be released since their 2018 debut album. Starting with a quick piano melody, layer by layer, the track builds into a dreamy soundscape. Matt Lowell delivers a stunning vocal performance. Going from a low-toned intro to effortlessly airy runs, he shows off his impressive range. And after an instrumental buildup, the soft outro is chilling. The release of “Dream Never Dies” hopefully means that more music from Lo Moon is on the way!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS - “HIGH AND LONESOME”

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ reunion came just when the world needed it most. The two just released their collaborative album Raising the Roof, a follow-up to their wildly successful first record in 2007. “High and Lonesome” showcases the best of Plant and Krauss. It’s upbeat and danceable with a strong rhythm, clapping, and groovy guitar. “And if I should bare my soul, would she still care for me?” they wonder. The pairing of their vocals sounds just as good as it did nearly 15 years ago as Plant and Krauss sing the beautiful imagery-filled lyrics of “High and Lonesome.”

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9

Read more of our New Discoveries here