LIZ PHAIR - “SPANISH DOORS”

It’s been over a decade since Liz Phair released her last album, the irreverent Funstyle. After years of speculation and delays, she’s coming back strong with Soberish. “Spanish Doors,” her latest single, is an upbeat yet depressing jam. Punchy drums and bright guitar mask the poignant lyrics, which Phair says were inspired by her friend’s divorce. She sings, “I don’t want to see anybody I know. I don’t want to be anywhere that you and I used to go.” Look out for the rest of Soberish on June 4th.

- Zack Greenstein, Web Services Coordinator

PRINCE - “WELCOME 2 AMERICA”

Prince's unreleased 2010 project Welcome 2 America is being unearthed later this year, with the title track released first. A lush, soulful track guided by wind-chime like embellishments, Prince rhythmically narrates a monologue about technology, politics, and faith. For those who miss the legend most, “Welcome 2 America” will bring back some nostalgia and make you feel like he's still here.

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

AMYTHYST KIAH - “BLACK MYSELF”

"Black Myself" was first released a few years ago by the supergroup Our Native Daughters, with Amythyst Kiah playing banjo alongside Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla, and Allison Russell. The original maintained a front porch country feel, but Kiah's solo version rocks hard. She unpacks a life where every part of her is viewed through the lens of race. The most biting line: "you look me in my eyes but you don't see me, 'cause I'm black myself".

- Phil Jones, Afternoon Host

PRONOUN - “I WANNA DIE BUT I CAN’T (CUZ I GOTTA KEEP LIVING)”

Pronoun’s latest single, “I WANNA DIE BUT I CAN’T (CUZ I GOTTA KEEP LIVING)” is full of honesty and angst. Berklee grad Alyse Vellturo sings about picking apart her past and stressing about the future. Through layered vocals, Vellturo answers the struggles she voices with affirmations. Ultimately, she realizes, “everything gets better just later, so let’s give this one more try.” Between the punchy electric guitar and pop rock drum beat, the song shows off a fun and percussive sound. “IWDBIC” is the first song to come off of Pronoun’s next EP, OMG I MADE IT, out June 11th.

- Nora Onanian, Staff Writer

