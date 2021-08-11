KURT VILE - "RUN RUN RUN”

A cover, in my opinion, is supposed to highlight the best parts of the original song while also giving it a new spin. Following this definition, Kurt Vile's cover of "Run Run Run" by The Velvet Underground does exactly what a good cover should do. As a former guitarist for The War On Drugs, Vile is known for his guitar work. He proves his musical and vocal ability with this song. It almost feels as though “Run Run Run” has been waiting for him. His cover is part of a larger project of reimagined songs by The Velvet Underground. If this song is any indication, it is going to be an excellent collection of music.

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator



LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM - “I DON’T MIND”

Off-and-on-again member of Fleetwood Mac Lindsey Buckingham announced his first solo album in a decade with the lead single “I Don’t Mind.” On the song, bright finger-picked acoustic guitar shines alongside Buckingham’s airy vocals. “Where there's joy, there must be sorrow” he sings, depicting the ups and downs of a long-term relationship. Buckingham’s solo return also came with dates for a U.S. tour. Included are shows at The Academy of Music in Northampton and The Chevalier Theatre in Medford, both in September. Be on the lookout for his self-titled LP Lindsey Buckingham, out on September 17th.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator



JOCELYN & CHRIS ARNDT - “SUGAR AND SPICE”

Jocelyn & Chris Arndt, a sibling singer-songwriter duo from Upstate New York, recently released their bluesy new single “Sugar and Spice.” Filled with an abundance of classic and retro sounds, their new single does an incredible job at highlighting the strong vocals and lyrics by keeping the instrumental simple, yet extremely pleasing for the listener to hear. This sweet and sultry tune will be their lead-off single on their upcoming album. While awaiting the rest of the album, be sure to add “Sugar and Spice” to your favorite playlists!

- Erin Norton, Staff Writer



TYCHO AND BENJAMIN GIBBARD - “ONLY LOVE”

Electronics artist Tycho seldom incorporates vocals into his compositions. His latest single “Only Love” features Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service’s vocalist Benjamin Gibbard and while it may be a stretch outside of Tycho’s comfort zone, the result shows that the collaboration was worth the risk. Despite echoey effects, Gibbard’s vocals are recognizable and full of raw emotion. A strong drum beat grounds the piece as the soundscape grows layered and complex. Building a mysterious yet playful atmosphere, Tycho draws listeners in with “Only Love.”

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator



Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9

Read more of our New Discoveries here