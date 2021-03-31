HAYLEY WILLIAMS - "MY LIMB"

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams shows us her darker side with her new song “My Limb”. This song comes off her sophomore album as a solo artist, dropped without any announcement, called Flowers for Vases / descanos. Sonically, the record leans away from her work with Paramore, but lyrically is still very true to Williams’ angsty past. This song starts with just a guitar playing along Williams’ hushed vocals, and builds from there. Describing the pain of severing ties with someone as close to you as your own limb, Hayley leaves us with a haunting message as she chants “my limb” and whispers “don’t let go”.

- Meghan Hockridge, Staff Writer

YA TSEEN & PORTUGAL. THE MAN - "KNIVES"

An ethereal bass note and synths open the first song on new artist Ya Tseen’s latest and first EP, Indian Yard. A steady drum beat and a funky synth plays in the background of this fresh on the scene sub pop song. Portugal. The Man lead singer John Baldwin Gourley sings about a painful breakup that “cuts him like knives.” Lyrics such as, “Take me, take my vice and live it,” convey the heartbreaking emotions of this tune. Unique as it is, this catchy melody will be sure to stick around.

- Christina Casper, Staff Writer

PAUL MCCARTNEY & DOMINIC FIKE - "THE KISS OF VENUS"

I had my doubts about the reimaginations of Paul McCartney's new album, but Dominic Fike's brilliance on his version of "The Kiss of Venus" assuages those apprehensions. He takes the originally stripped down song, and magnifies its best parts with rhythmic drums and other production. He creates a dramatic, catchy affair out of a simple song, resulting in one of my favorite songs of this year. Of course McCartney could bring the best out of one of music's rising stars, Fike, and I can't wait to hear the rest of the McCartney III reinterpretations.

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9

Read more of our New Discoveries here