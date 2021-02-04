FRANCES FOREVER - “SPACE GIRL”

Melrose’s own Frances Forever took over the internet, especially TikTok, with their latest tune “Space Girl.” It’s an infectiously catchy bedroom pop love song riddled with space-themed metaphors and jokes. With a dreamy bass guitar and bright electric guitar playing, they sing, “Girl, are you a cancer? ‘Cause you make me cry when we kiss or dance in the sky.” The cheesy horoscope pick up line brings a sense of humor into the track while poking fun at the cliché that every young queer person online is obsessed with astrology. Frances Forever released an alternative version of the song last week with Chloe Moriondo, adding a verse to their breakout bop.

- Megan Doherty, Staff Writer

REMI WOLF - “HELLO HELLO HELLO”

Fresh off going viral on TikTok with "Photo ID," Remi Wolf is back with a new single. The off-beat "Hello Hello Hello" sees the singer questioning her boyfriend's loyalty over a funky guitar riff. It's a very conversational song, as if Wolf was complaining about her lover's early-morning phone calls to a friend. The bouncy drums and groovy bassline transform an otherwise dark song into a playfully sarcastic bop. Remi Wolf's ironic take on cheating is fun, fresh, and definitely worth a listen.

- Zack Greenstein, Web Services Coordinator

JON BATISTE - “I NEED YOU”

Springing with joy from the very first notes, "I Need You" by Jon Batiste is the perfect combination of a jazzy throwback and a refreshing alt-pop hit. His incredible musical ability shines through in this song with the help of Batiste's precise and playful artistic vision. Batiste the music director and bandleader for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and composed jazz songs for the movie Soul. He's undoubtedly talented and versatile, and this shows in the energy of "I Need You."

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

KAITI JONES - “GETTIN AROUND TO IT”

Kaiti Jones is one of my favorite local artists; two years ago she came to Wicked Local Wednesday with some of the most loving ballads I'd ever heard. Now she's back with a scorcher about wasting time and going easy on yourself. Listen to how the unusual time signatures make the song feel like it's always taking two steps forward and one step back, and look for her new album Tossed on March 5th.

- Phil Jones, Afternoon Host

