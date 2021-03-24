DAYGLOW - “SOMETHING”

With a steady, upbeat drum, Dayglow opens the first song released from his upcoming sophomore album, Harmony House. Lyrics like “Take it again, edit the face, like what you see, copy and paste” share the overwhelming experience of social media and modern life. These words contrast with the bright, light tone of the melody. The chorus yields a funky mix of recorder and bells that really differentiate this song from his previous songs. The melody of the verses, catchy and playful, are sure to get stuck in your head.

- Christina Casper, Staff Writer

JADE BIRD - “OPEN UP THE HEAVENS”

Opening with a strong riff and steady backbeat, Jade Bird introduces us to her new song “Open up the Heavens”. The entire song is filled with Bird’s passionate vocals and the band’s equally strong energy backing her. The song’s vigor culminates in the chorus with Bird belting “it’s raining on me again!” For this song as well as her upcoming album, Bird teamed up with producer Dave Cobb. Cobb is famous for working with country icons like Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, and The Highwomen. Jade Bird’s sophomore album is yet to be officially announced, but it’s anticipated to come out later this year.

- Meghan Hockridge, Staff Writer

SLOTHRUST - “CRANIUM”

Boston-based alternative-grunge band Slothrust delivers a powerfully deep sound that’ll be sure to stick to your eardrums with their new single “Cranium”. Slothrust, whose previous works include the radio hit “Crockpot” as well as “7:30 AM” which was featured in FX’s You’re the Worst, delivers in territory that they clearly have mastered. The warm but tight vocals from Leah Wellbaum help to deliver the song’s brutal message of not fully understanding how to show love to those you care for. This accompanied by the intensely heavy drums and bass from Will Gorin and Kyle Bann makes for one of the most unforgettable recent releases as of yet.

- Mason Standish, Staff Writer

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss.

