CAUTIOUS CLAY - “ROOTS”

Blending his smooth voice with silky synths, Cautious Clay gives us another laid-back anthem with “Roots.” The song is about a relationship falling apart. He sings, “just another rinse repeat, on life and love.” His voice perfectly captures the anguish of not wanting to let go of something falling apart. The song builds, eventually coming to a pinnacle with him explaining “It's harder 'cause the roots run deep.” Cautious Clay’s debut studio album, Deadpan Love, comes out June 25th.

- Meghan Hockridge, Staff Writer

CLAUD - "GUARD DOWN"

Claud was the first artist to be signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ record label Saddest Factory Records, and they have quickly proved why. “Gaurd Down,” off of their debut album Super Monster, is a simple but catchy bedroom-pop song. Claud sings about trying to keep it together while seeing their ex move on to a new relationship. Super Monster, which came out in February, touches on the different stages of relationships through the tracks. While “Guard Down” deals with a tougher stage, Claud’s reaffirming vocals and lo-fi sounds help spin it into something positive.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

WARPAINT - “LILYS”

You see the word dreamy used to describe Warpaint's music a lot. “Lilys” is the sort of song you might hear as you drift awake from a dream interrupted; full of shadows that fall away. In short, it's Warpaint in top form. Theresa Wayman sings this one, including the knockout line “I can't sleep we are so dangerous.” “Lilys” follows last year's one-off song “The Brakes” and is part of the HBO Series 'Made For Love.' It’s also the shape of things to come. The track is confirmed to be on the band's next album, although other details are, like the song, foggy.

- Phil Jones, Afternoon Host

TUNE-YARDS - "HYPNOTIZED"

“Hypnotized” sees Tune-Yards with one of their most experimental and fun works yet. The track effortlessly floats from subtle vocals and a low bass line to joyful singing and bright ambient sounds. The lyrics paint a stark image of our modern life, where “the people aren’t anywhere to be found.” Tune-yards begs listeners to break out of any hypnotic trances and see the world for what it truly is. “Hypnotized” comes off of the band's latest album, sketchy., which came out in late March.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

