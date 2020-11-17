New Discoveries: Cautious Clay, Jade Bird, and King Princess

By Kiersten Tate, Staff Writer

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9

King Princess - Only Time Makes It Human

Mikaela Straus, also known as King Princess, explores funk music in her new track “Only Time Makes It Human.” King Princess’ voice adjusts so well to the retro sound, and the beat is absolutely danceable. “Only Time Makes It Human” is a nice twist from her usual lanes in pop-rock music.

Cautious Clay - Agreeable

Cleveland-based artist Cautious Clay released his song, “Agreeable,” in September, and it’s a great addition to WERS’ playlist and is definitely agreeable to the ears. The sound of “Agreeable” is pleasant and relaxing. Also, the first part of the chorus, “There’s no doubt in my mind, There’s no worries on God,” makes you feel like you’re on vacation or in a movie.

Jade Bird - Headstart

Jade Bird’s brand new song “Headstart” has an interesting country-pop tune. It’s upbeat and reminiscent of Dolly Parton, but Bird has a distinct voice. Her voice compliments the ebb and flow of the music, and it maintains the pop singer sound. This single is great for people of all ages because Bird blends the old with the new so well.