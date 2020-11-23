New Discoveries: Billie Eilish, The Suitcase Junket, and Arlo Parks 

Discover WERS :: 11.23.2020
unnamed-1

Graphics by Kevin Shin

By Nora Onanian, Staff Writer

Billie Eilish - Therefore I am

“Therefore I am” is the latest single from eighteen-year-old singer-songwriter Billie Eillish. The song starts off with a strong beat and biting lyrics as Eilish sings “I’m not your friend.” Characteristic of her songs like “Bad Guy” and “Bury a Friend,” electro-pop noises fill the background of “Therefore I am” and there are several tempo changes throughout. While Eilish won’t say exactly who the lyrics are about, the song asserts that nobody knows her better than herself. 

The Suitcase Junket - Can’t Look Away

Listening to this song, many would never guess that the sounds are being produced by just one man. The Suitcase Junket is the work of Matt Lorenz, a native of Western Mass and a WERS Wicked Local artist. In “Can’t Look Away,” he sings of the “human disaster” of modern society with background electric guitar and drums. For more from The Suitcase Junket, check out his WERS Live Mix performance from last May.

Arlo Parks - Green Eyes

Anaïs Marinho, who goes by the stage name Arlo Parks, is a 20-year-old singer-songwriter and poet from South London. “Green Eyes” is the fourth single to be released off of Parks’ debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams which is set to come out in January 2021. With lyrics that reflect on Parks’ journey to self-acceptance and an R&B style, “Green Eyes” is an uplifting, feel-good song. 

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

All A Capella LIVE
WERS Community Service Fundraiser
Boston Calling: Michael Christmas Starts the Party
Weekly News: Does Sexism Play a Role In Olympic Sports, Too?
Playlist

Playlist

in studio performances

Brett Dennen | WERS Interview & Performance
Arum Rae at WERS
Axel Flóvent’s Plan for the Future: An Interview
Matthew E. White LIVE In Studio Performing “Big Love”
Live Mix Recap: Pure Bathing Culture
Me and My Girl LIVE on Standing Room Only

CONNECT WITH WERS