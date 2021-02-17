ALY & AJ - “LISTEN!!!”

You might remember Aly & AJ from Disney Channel in the 2000s. The sisters starred in movies and television shows like Phil of the Future and Cow Belles. Or maybe you remember their breakout hit from 2007, “Potential Breakup Song.” The bouncy track recently found its second life on TikTok. Now, they’re back with a matured pop sound and want you to “Listen!!!” Its dreamy atmospheric vocals accompanied by upbeat synths and drums feels like the summer bliss experienced on a warm beach. The sisters close out their new tune further flaunting their grown sound. Bubbly bongos and a shiny electric guitar melt into the vocal melody.

- Megan Doherty, Staff Writer

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - “INTRASPORT”

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard’s track “Intrasport” comes from their recently released album K.G. It truly shows off the Melbourne-based group’s unique form of musical aggression. Pairing traditional Eastern styles of music together with a more ravey nightclub feel makes for a totally unique listening experience. It will surely make your afternoon commute feel like a high-stakes car chase.

- Mason Standish, Staff Writer

FLOCK OF DIMES - “TWO”

With lush synths and carefully woven drums and guitar, Flock of Dimes carves out a beautiful song. “Two” is the latest song from the solo project of Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner. Her layered vocals cut through the background music in a way that gets straight to the listener's pleasure receptors. It's a simple song with a unique depth, as Wasner sings about independence and self-discovery. She executes it in a way that is guaranteed to capture your attention. “Two” is the lead single from Flock of Dimes’ upcoming sophomore album, Head of Roses.

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9

Read more of our New Discoveries here