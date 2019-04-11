Movie Day

Member news :: 04.10.19
twitter

WERS is going to the movies! And we’re taking you along with us! All day we’ll be showcasing music from our favorite movies. We’ll be playing songs from The Breakfast Club to Bohemian Rhapsody. To celebrate our community of listeners, we’ll be offering a pair of movie tickets for all new sustaining members! We’ve teamed up with several local theaters to bring the big screen to you.

Memberships start at just $6 a month and go up from there! Sustainers are the lifeblood of our station, so if you love what you hear – then we ask that you consider joining in on the fun! When you join the WERS community as a sustaining member – we’ll send you a pair of movie tickets to your theater of choice. Not only that, but sustaining members get automatically entered to win all of our giveaways (you heard us correctly, ALL of our giveaways!).

There’s never been a better time to step up and show your support!

DONATE NOW

A special thanks to Somerville Theater, Coolidge Corner Theater, The Strand, The Cabot, and Luna Theater!

