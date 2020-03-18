A Message to Our Members

As we make our way through these uniquely challenging times, here at WERS we’ve asked ourselves the question: How can we best serve our community right now? The same answer arises over and over again: The music. Here at WERS, music means something profound to each of us individually and together as a team. It helps us get through the toughest of times, and now is no exception. 

In that spirit, we are pressing pause on our regularly scheduled Live Music Week pledge drive scheduled to begin March 28th. We continue to rely on listener support, and we plan to revisit this vital fundraiser later on in the year - but right now we’re going to focus on favorite songs, new artists, and the handpicked playlists that make us who we are.

So...what’s the deal with that Ireland trip giveaway?

GREAT news. 

That magical Ireland trip we are giving away never, ever expires. That means that the lucky winner will be able to embark on their adventure any time in the future that suits them. Those majestic cliffs will be there waiting for you.

We’ll announce the winner on Friday, April 3rd at 7pm – and in celebration of the giveaway, we’re doing something we’ve never done before. We’re calling it Live Music Friday, and we are going to spend one day reaching out to you for support to keep us going strong no matter what the weather brings. Friday, April 3rd, we’re bringing you one jam-packed day of unforgettable live tracks. Our staff is already combing the library for all-time favorites. 

We hope you pledge your support and enter! Go to wers.org/ireland and make your gift today. Our sustaining members are the engine of the station, and allow us to keep the music alive. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for being a part of our community at 88.9 WERS.

