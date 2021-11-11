Meet Our On Air Staff Student Hosts

global post-colonial studies. I just really care a lot about culture, community, and society and stuff like that.

Jay's favorite concert-associated memory: April 27, 2019, Me and my mom [went to the movies]. And as we were waiting for the iconic post-credits scenes, I checked my phone. I turned the data on and I got an email from Emerson and it was my acceptance email which I was waiting for. The place was empty, so my mom and I were screaming and that was really fun. And to take it back to music, later that same day. I was going to a concert by NCT Dream which is a K-pop boy group that I've been following since their debut in 2016. And it was like the first concert I went to alone. I felt like a big girl, and it was just really fun.