London’s Historical Power in Rock & Roll



By Tiffany Carbon

London, England was the place to be for anyone wanting to break into alternative and rock & roll music. It birthed the biggest rockstars, clubs, and studios that were monumentally influential on the industry. London's known for many things but its power in rock & roll will always be historic.

Nightclubs

London has many famous neighborhoods that hosted prevalent rock clubs and venues. The famous Marquee Club was opened in 1958 Soho and was originally a jazz club. Yet, as the 60s rolled in, the club quickly gained popularity in the rock and blues scene. The Marquee launched and boosted the careers of many legends. Numerous rock pioneers graced the club's stage from the Rolling Stones to Queen and Pink Floyd. As times went on, the Marquee began embracing punk rock’s rising demand. Sex Pistols, The Cure, Joy Division and more all performed at the club at the beginning of their careers. The venue allowed countless engineers of the rock industry to gain the exposure and fame that London’s rock scene was beginning to guarantee.

Studios

How could anyone write about legendary London studios and leave out Abbey Road? Studio Two became a rock & roll hub in 1958 after Cliff Richard recorded there. It’s mostly known as the home of the Beatles as the ghosts of almost all of their albums reside in Studio Two. Everyone, including Pink Floyd, desired to record at the studio. Yet, Abbey Road wasn't just a hangout spot for insanely famous rockstars. The studio's innovations with its recording and producing techniques made it a leading figure in the industry. It became known for its groundbreaking techniques and equipment that set it apart from other studios at the time. This allowed for tracks recorded there to have a rich sound that made it feel live and raw to listeners. Studio Two’s technique reshaped the tones of albums and set up any artist who recorded there to succeed.

The British Invasion

1964 is the year many know as the British’ reclamation of America. The Beatles came first, sweeping the nation with their charm and beginning “Beatlemania”. The band's success crazily progressed as Americans all began devoting themselves to their music. The Rolling Stones, the Kinks, the Yardbirds, and many others realized this and began to make their way over. Rock & roll began excessively growing in popularity and the media - it was no longer “just a phase” as rock & roll became international. They steered away from what American audiences had grown used to in the early sixties. British bands dominated the nation, taking over American charts, radios, TVs, clothes, and slang. To this day, these bands’ impact on rock & roll, in America and the rest of the world, is still extremely heavy. English rock bands founded and heightened the London music scene and exposed audiences to an explosive new version of rock.