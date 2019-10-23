Year of Live Music

Discover WERS, Member news :: 10.22.2019
blog banner - year of live music


What’s Live Music Week without a little (or a lot) of live music! That’s why today, we’re treating listeners to an entire YEAR of live music!  

That’s right, we’re treating listeners to an entire year of concert tickets (and even throwing in some VIP meet and greet passes to boot!)  

This will be perfect for exploring the Boston music scene – whether it is to blow off steam after work or to celebrate with music lovers just like yourself – the possibilities are endless. We want to hook you up. Don’t wait. Enter by making a pledge today to support the music and to get your name in the hat. 

Already a sustaining member? Then you’re already entered to win! Sustaining members at WERS are automatically entered to win all raffle prizes, including our grand prize trip to Hawaii! Join them today at the popular $10 a month level.

GIVE NOW


Want to make the biggest difference? Become an 889er! PLUS: 889ers automatically get a pair of concert tickets in their exclusive swag bag. Learn more.  

 No purchase necessary to enter, but we hope you’ll support WERS. Contest rules apply.

