T-shirt Tuesday

Discover WERS, Member news :: 10.21.2019
t-shirt tuesday - blog banner

Celebrate the past, Secure the future 

In celebration of 70 years on the air, we’re throwing a birthday party next week with a little help from our friends Nick Lowe and Adia Victoria. It’s going to be an absolutely awesome time, and you can even listen to a live broadcast!

In order to make the night extra special, we’ve commissioned a beautiful poster available right now as a t-shirt! This is available to WERS members only and supplies are limited. Grab yours before they’re gone by becoming a sustainer today.  

Photography by Sam Wachs

For 70 years, WERS has been powered by a community of music lovers, and we’re asking you to join them by making a pledge to keep the music playing strong. This is a limited-edition shirt that will only be available for a short period of time. Don’t wait, grab yours before they're gone!

GIVE NOW!


Learn more about what it means to be a sustaining member here.

Want to make a bigger impact? Learn about our 889ers Society

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

  • We'll send you a curated list of the best we have to offer and keep you up to date on everything music in Boston.

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Amplify WERS!
Want to Win VIP Tickets to Boston Calling this Live Music Week?
Vacation to Iceland? Yes, please!
Win A Trip to Iceland with WERS
Playlist

Playlist

in studio performances

Treetop Flyers LIVE In Studio
Axel Flóvent’s Plan for the Future: An Interview
Michael Kiwanuka Interview and Perfomance at WERS
LIVE In Studio: Hannah Rae
In the Studio with Daphne Willis
Sarah Blacker LIVE In Studio Performing “Shiver”

CONNECT WITH WERS