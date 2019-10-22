T-shirt Tuesday

Celebrate the past, Secure the future
In celebration of 70 years on the air, we’re throwing a birthday party next week with a little help from our friends Nick Lowe and Adia Victoria. It’s going to be an absolutely awesome time, and you can even listen to a live broadcast!
In order to make the night extra special, we’ve commissioned a beautiful poster available right now as a t-shirt! This is available to WERS members only and supplies are limited. Grab yours before they’re gone by becoming a sustainer today.
Photography by Sam Wachs
For 70 years, WERS has been powered by a community of music lovers, and we’re asking you to join them by making a pledge to keep the music playing strong. This is a limited-edition shirt that will only be available for a short period of time. Don’t wait, grab yours before they're gone!
Learn more about what it means to be a sustaining member here.
Want to make a bigger impact? Learn about our 889ers Society!