SRO Mug

Discover WERS, Member news :: 10.18.2019

When you listen to Standing Room Only on the weekends, you are participating in a community of people who value the best of Broadway and beyond. Standing Room Only has been on air for more than 50 years, but we need your help to keep it going. 

This Live Music Week, we are debuting a new gift just for our Standing Room Only community – a beautiful matte mug showcasing the Standing Room Only logo. Featuring a tasteful cork bottom, you won’t even need a coaster!  

Photography by Sam Wachs

Show off your love of Standing Room Only by making a sustaining donation today and know that your donation goes towards keeping Standing Room Only on-air for years to come. Plus, you’ll grab one of these beautiful new mugs. Don’t wait, give now.  

Already a sustaining member but want to grab one of these mugs? Increase your monthly gift by any amount and choose the SRO mug as your thank you gift!  

Want to make a bigger impact? Learn about our 889ers Society

