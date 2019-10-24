Hozier Day

Hozier Day
Take Me to Church. Cherry Wine. Nina Cried Power. Almost. Movement.  

You heard them all here first on WERS, and on 11/20 you’ll meet the person responsible for them all – Hozier! 

That’s right, we’re sending one lucky listener backstage with one of our student bloggers to be a fly on the wall during an interview with Hozier. Afterwards, you’ll have the opportunity to take your photo with him, and then enjoy the rest of the night in style!  

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that you will not find anywhere else, and we want to make sure that you do not miss out. Enter by making a pledge today to support the music and to get your name in the hat. 

Already a sustaining member? Then you’re already entered to win! Sustaining members at WERS are automatically entered to win all raffle prizes, including our grand prize trip to Hawaii! Join them today at the popular $10 a month level.  

Want to make the biggest difference? Become an 889er! PLUS: 889ers automatically get a pair of concert tickets in their exclusive swag bag. Learn more.  

No purchase necessary to enter, but we hope you’ll support WERS. Contest rules apply.

