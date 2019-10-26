Boston Pops

Discover WERS, Member news :: 10.25.2019
This Live Music Week, your donation in support of specialty weekend programs will enter you to win 5 tickets to see the Boston Pops this holiday season! On top of that, we’ll also include a $1,000 Visa gift card for any shopping that you may need to do around this time of year! We can’t wait to get into the holiday spirit with you by sending you to the most popular seasonal traditions in Boston! 

Your donation today supports: 

  • The addition of new hits and classic favorites  
  • Knowledgeable and passionate hosts 
  • AND unique programs like Standing Room Only, All A Cappella, and Chagigah - featuring the kind of music you won't hear anywhere else

To keep your favorite programs on the air, we need your help - and we're ready to say thank you in the best way possible. Donate today to be entered to win! 

GIVE NOW!

 

Want to make the biggest difference? Become an 889er (link to give)! PLUS: 889ers automatically get a pair of theater tickets in their exclusive swag bag. Learn more.   

No purchase necessary to enter, but we hope you’ll support WERS. Contest rules apply.

