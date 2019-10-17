Live Music Week Fall 2019: Artist Schedule

Saturday, October 19
Playground
Standing Room Only
4:00pm
Alastair Moock
Legally Blonde
Ra Ra Riot
Sunday, October 20
Chagigah
4:00pm
Manginah
Matt Costa
Monday, October 21
10:00am
1:00pm
4:00pm
7:00pm
Christone Kingfish Ingram
John Paul White
Head and the Heart
The Ballroom Thieves
Tuesday, October 22
10:00am
1:00pm
4:00pm
7:00pm
Yeasayer
Sasami
Boy and Bear
Gentle Temper
Wednesday, October 23
10:00am
1:00pm
4:00pm
7:00pm
Hatchie
Charly Bliss
Sharon Jones
Coral Moons
Thursday, October 24
10:00am
1:00pm
4:00pm
7:00pm
Chadwick Stokes
Walk Off The Earth
Pronoun
The Q-Tip Bandits
Friday, October 25
10:00am
1:00pm
4:00pm
7:00pm
Black Pumas
Pure Bathing Culture
Bombay Bicycle Club
Arc Iris
Saturday, October 26
Standing Room Only
All A Capella
4:00pm
Willy Wonka
Achoired Taste
J.S. Ondara
Sunday, October 27
4:00pm
Livingston Taylor