Live Music Week Fall 2019: Artist Schedule

Discover WERS :: 10.17.2019
LMW F19 general graphic - blog banner

Saturday, October 19

Playground

Standing Room Only

4:00pm

Alastair Moock

Legally Blonde

Ra Ra Riot

Sunday, October 20

Chagigah

4:00pm

Manginah

Matt Costa

Monday, October 21

10:00am

1:00pm

4:00pm

7:00pm

Christone Kingfish Ingram

John Paul White

Head and the Heart

The Ballroom Thieves

Tuesday, October 22

10:00am

1:00pm

4:00pm

7:00pm

Yeasayer

Sasami

Boy and Bear

Gentle Temper

Wednesday, October 23

10:00am

1:00pm

4:00pm

7:00pm

Hatchie

Charly Bliss

Sharon Jones

Coral Moons

Thursday, October 24

10:00am

1:00pm

4:00pm

7:00pm

Chadwick Stokes

Walk Off The Earth

Pronoun

The Q-Tip Bandits

Friday, October 25

10:00am

1:00pm

4:00pm

7:00pm

Black Pumas

Pure Bathing Culture

Bombay Bicycle Club

Arc Iris

Saturday, October 26

Standing Room Only

All A Capella

4:00pm

Willy Wonka

Achoired Taste

J.S. Ondara

Sunday, October 27

4:00pm

Livingston Taylor

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

  • We'll send you a curated list of the best we have to offer and keep you up to date on everything music in Boston.

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Support Independent Businesses
WERS and Tobias Jesso Jr.
Weekly News: Allegations of Racism Emanate From Nation’s Oldest School
Live Mix Recap: Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos
Playlist

Playlist

in studio performances

Gem from the Vault: The So So Glos LIVE In Studio
The Kooks LIVE In Studio performing “Around Town” [Acoustic]
Live Mix Recap: Frances Forever brings her Storytelling to the WERS Studio
Treetop Flyers LIVE In Studio
Live Mix Recap: Pure Bathing Culture
Live Mix Recap: Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos

CONNECT WITH WERS