Live Music Week Fall 2020: We’re Here to Stay

For over 70 years, WERS has been a proud member of the Boston community. In 2020 we’ve seen the bright lights of our city shine through some pretty tough times.

That’s why the theme of Live Music Week 2020 was so easy to pick – Just like you, we are here to stay.

WERS has kept the music playing all year long through ingenuity, a little duct tape, and a passion for the work we do. We are so proud to be here in Boston with our community.

We're giving away special prizes that feature the world class art, innovation, and dining all in our backyard here in Boston! To top it all off, every donation is entered to win our grand prize of New Year’s Eve in the Berkshires promises a cozy, exquisite vacation, just a short drive down the pike.