Live Music Week? Try Live Music Friday!

Each spring, WERS launches our week-long Live Music Week fundraiser, and it’s just about that time...but things turned out a bit differently than we planned this year.

Here at WERS, we understand that connecting with the music is more important now than ever before, so we’ve decided to do something totally different. In place of a week-long fundraiser, we’re coming together on one special day: Live Music Friday.

We are planning one day jam-packed with unforgettable live tracks that will bring the concert experience to your home. We’ll also be giving away a magical trip to Ireland, which you can schedule for any time in the future you like.

WERS relies on the support of our listeners. Our sustaining members keep us independent, supporting the music through good times...and 2020. Join our community by giving now, and you’ll also be entered in to win the Ireland trip!