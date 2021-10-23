Live Music Week Fall 2021: Keep Discovering!

This Live Music Week, we’re celebrating the spirit of growth and discovery that inspires everything we do
For more than 70 years, WERS has been a home for independent thinkers and doers, for fresh sounds, and new perspectives. And while we never know what will spark the next great idea, we’re committed to being live, local, and your partner in discovery.
This Live Music Week, we’re digging up hidden gems, curating memorable playlists, and amplifying voices in our community every day. Plus, we’re sending one listener off on a deluxe winter wonderland vacation in Woodstock, VT!
In order to prepare for all the great things that lie ahead, we need our members by our side. WERS runs on member support to keep us growing and thriving. The best is yet to come, and it’s just around the corner. So join us, and keep discovering!
From cozy winter beanies to classic black t-shirts, we have all the swag you need to show your support for the station.
Live Music Week wouldn't be what it is without live music! Find our lineup of live sessions here, including which songs you don't want to miss from each artist.
Your donation not only keeps our music awesome and commercial free, it also supports the future leaders of media.
Have a question for our membership team? Check out our sustaining member FAQ, or fill out the form below!
Checks made payable to WERS can be sent to:
WERS c/o Ashley Cavalieri
20 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02116
All donations made to WERS are tax-deductible to the full extent allowable by law. WERS is a department of Emerson College, EIN #04-128-6950