Live Mix Recap: Frances Forever brings her Storytelling to the WERS Studio

By Risa Tapanes

Melrose, MA based artist Frances Forever performed a live mix at the WERS studio this past Friday, August 16th.

Frances Garrett, joined by Parker DeBaryshe on guitar, played three songs off her 2018 EP, “pockets.”

Garrett started off the session with “famous.” Her dream-like keyboard tune and vocals had listeners focused on the love story she told through her lyrics. With guitar joining in, the second track was “treehouse.” The tune tells the story of a fantasy treehouse in Harvard Square, where two lovesick beings could hide out. Finally, Frances Forever performed “cry inside my car” - a song with a melancholic message, hidden within a bright, poppy melody.

Frances Forever’s inspirations are delightfully apparent in her music.

The project’s name is a play on words of the Mitski song, “Francis Forever." Combined with Garrett’s own name, there is a similarity between the two artists. Garrett said she is also inspired by the British artist, Rex Orange County.

Chosen as the favorite entry from Massachusetts to NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest, Frances Forever will perform at WBUR CitySpace on Friday, August 23rd, co-presented by WERS.

Tickets are just $5 for students, and $10 for general admission.

Frances Forever also told WERS listeners to stay tuned for an upcoming music video to her song “fuck u,” off her latest EP.