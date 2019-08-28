Live Mix Recap: Adam Ezra Performs Songs off Recent Solo Record



By Risa Tapanes

If you tuned in this past Wednesday afternoon, you might’ve caught Adam Ezra, of the Boston folk band The Adam Ezra Group, perform live on 88.9 WERS.

Joined by afternoon host Phil Jones, Ezra was all smiles, as he was glad to once again visit the studio. He even live-streamed the session directly to his fan Facebook page.

Ezra performed two songs, with his acoustic guitar and harmonica in tow. First up was “Find A Way” off his recent solo record, and then “The Toast” off his group’s forthcoming live album, Better Than Bootleg 3.

After his two songs, he shared the live recording of “Life of a Thief," which is also featured on the new live album.

Recorded at Boston’s City Winery venue, Better Than Bootleg 3 will feature live, remixed, and remastered versions of songs like “Let Your Hair Down” and “Steal Your Daughter.” Ezra says: “[It’s as if] you’re right there in the room with us!”

Ezra also discussed his upcoming performance, which was at The Ramble this past Saturday, August 24th.

Hosted by The Adam Ezra Group, this festival takes place yearly on Salisbury Beach to end veteran homelessness in New England. This year’s 10th-anniversary festival lineup was handpicked by Ezra, featuring artists like The Contenders and Antje Duvekot. Last year, the festival raised enough money to help out 25 homeless veterans!

Stay tuned for The Adam Ezra Group’s third live album: Better Than Bootleg 3, to be released later this year.